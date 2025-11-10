Person injured after SUV crashes into building in North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A vehicle smashed a hole into a building in North Versailles on Monday.
Allegheny County dispatchers say crews were called to the 2500 block of Clyde Avenue at 12:37 p.m.
Officials said a person was taken to a hospital from the scene.
A Jeep SUV with damage to its front was towed from the scene.
The vehicle appeared to have punched a hole through the building’s wall.
