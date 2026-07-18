Duquesne Light Company increases staffing ahead of potentially severe weather

PITTSBURGH — Duquesne Light Company says crews are prepared to respond to potentially severe weather on Saturday.

Severe Weather Team 11 reports evening storms have the potential for widespread damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

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DLC warns that the powerful winds may result in downed trees and wires, and could cause power outages.

The utility company has increased staffing to respond to any reported service disruptions. As usual, response times may be delayed during the weather event because of potentially hazardous conditions.

DLC wants the public to take the following preparations before the storm:

Ensure that cell phones and other necessary electronics are fully charged.

With higher temperatures, drink plenty of water and have ice handy to use for cooling packs.

Keep supplies in an emergency preparedness kit, including water bottles, nonperishable food, first-aid supplies, flashlights and a battery-powered radio.

Sign up for outage notifications through your DLC account to stay informed.

If you do lose power, DLC urges following these guidelines:

Call 911 for any emergency medical issues.

Report it on DLC’s free mobile app or on DuquesneLight.com. Those without internet access can call 888-393-7100.

Avoid any downed power lines , give ample space to lineworkers and stay away from objects or puddles that are in contact with downed power lines.

, give ample space to lineworkers and stay away from objects or puddles that are in contact with downed power lines. Report downed wires or other hazardous situations to DLC’s emergency number at 888-393-7000.

Use flashlights or battery-operated lanterns for emergency lighting. Avoid using candles or other potential fire hazards.

Avoid opening refrigerator and freezer doors. Food will stay frozen in a fully loaded freezer for 36-48 hours if the door remains closed.

Seek a location with air conditioning when possible.

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