Person shot during overnight ‘confrontation’ in Braddock, state police say

BRADDOCK, Pa. — A person was shot in Braddock during an aggravated assault overnight, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

State police say troopers responded to Braddock Avenue after 1 a.m. because of reported gunshots in the area.

The agency says two people got into a “confrontation” while on Braddock Avenue, and then both got into vehicles.

One person drove their vehicle into the other. State police say the driver that was hit then fired a handgun from inside their vehicle toward the other.

One person was shot and taken to a hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing and state police say they’re working with the Allegheny County DA’s Office.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group