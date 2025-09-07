Man shot, killed at friend’s home in Canonsburg

CANONSBURG, Pa. — A man is dead after he was shot at his friend’s Washington County home late Saturday night.

The shooting happened along Giffin Avenue in Canonsburg, a Washington County 911 dispatcher confirmed to Channel 11.

Washington County Coroner Timothy Warco says the man was shot sometime before 11:40 p.m. while at a friend’s home. The friend then reportedly sought help from a neighbor who called 911.

Warco identified the man killed as Brady Hugh Paul, 25, of Canonsburg.

The circumstances of what led up to the shooting weren’t immediately available.

Channel 11 has reached out to Canonsburg police for more information. Check back for updates on this developing story.

