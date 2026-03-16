Person shot in Verona

VERONA, Pa. — A person was shot in Verona on Sunday night.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police and medics were called to the 500 block of Vogel’s Lane at 10:21 p.m.

Verona Police Chief Thomas Dessell said one person had been shot.

Dispatchers said a person was taken to a hospital from the scene. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police say additional information will be released as it is made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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