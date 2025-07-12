Local

Person stabbed during fight at McKeesport Transportation Center

By WPXI.com News Staff
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A person was stabbed as a fight broke out at the McKeesport Transportation Center.

Port Authority Police said initial reports found an irate man approached the 61C-McKeesport-Homestead bus driver who was on their lunch break at 11:15 a.m.

That person began taking off their clothes and fighting with bystanders.

During that brawl, the irate person was stabbed in the chest and arm and was taken to a hospital. It is unclear who stabbed them.

A second person suffered superficial cuts to their arm but was treated at the scene.

The operator of the bus was not injured.

