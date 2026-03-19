Person taken to hospital after rollover crash in Allegheny County

WILMERDING, Pa. — A person was taken to a hospital after a rollover crash in Allegheny County on Thursday.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor says the crash was reported at 8:36 a.m. at the intersection of Patton Street and Tri-Boro Expressway in Wilmerding.

A photo provided to Channel 11 appears to show two vehicles that collided, with one left on its side.

The 911 supervisor says one person was taken to a hospital from the scene.

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