Person taken to hospital after rollover crash in Allegheny County

WILMERDING, Pa. — A person was taken to a hospital after a rollover crash in Allegheny County on Thursday.
An Allegheny County 911 supervisor says the crash was reported at 8:36 a.m. at the intersection of Patton Street and Tri-Boro Expressway in Wilmerding.
A photo provided to Channel 11 appears to show two vehicles that collided, with one left on its side.
The 911 supervisor says one person was taken to a hospital from the scene.
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