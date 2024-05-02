Peters Township police working to enforce ‘no-knock’ list, letting homeowners opt for no solicitors

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Peters Township police are working to enforce their “no-knock” list, which lets homeowners opt out of allowing solicitors to knock on their doors.

The township has more than 2500 homeowners already signed up. But this week, a group of pest company solicitors ignored the list too many times, and now all their licenses have been revoked.

The Peters Township police department posted on Facebook that all seven solicitors’ licenses were revoked.

“We are on the list. I guess there’s 2500 people on it. I don’t know if they look! I don’t know how it works,” said Jodi Berguist, who lives in Peters.

A solicitor came to her home at 9 p.m. this week, after she’d put her baby to bed.

“He came back at 9 o’clock. He was ringing the doorbell, as you can see the dog was barking, kids are sleeping. My husband was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, if that’s that guy coming back at 9 p.m.,’ He wasn’t met with a lot of kindness,” Berguist said.

We received information from viewers across our area with doorbell videos of solicitors approaching on foot and on segways. An Upper St Clair woman sent us a video that shows a woman ringing her doorbell 13 times in less than two minutes.

Another Upper St. Clair woman told us she rarely opens her door for them, usually just opening it a crack.

“I find it incredibly rude and intrusive and frankly a safety issue. I don’t ever open my door like I am to you,” said Julie Welter.

Bethel Park also is forming a No-Knock list and is expected to have it on their website in the near future.

