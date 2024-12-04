PetVet365 opens in the Strip District Terminal

PITTSBURGH — PetVet365 opened in The Terminal in Pittsburgh’s Strip District Monday.

The veterinary clinic features state-of-the-art facilities for preventative, urgent and advance care.

According to the Strip District Neighbors 2024 State of the Strip District report, the area’s residential population has increased 319% since 2015—and it’s poised to double again within the next two to three years. The surge has resulted in a noticeable rise in the number of pets, but there are limited care options which leaves owners to travel to other parts of the city for their furry loved ones’ health needs, the clinic said.

PetVet365 at The Terminal will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. To book an appointment, visit https://www.petvet365.com/terminal.

