Philips North America to cut 14 jobs at Westmoreland County facility, eliminate third shift

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. — Philips North America LLC will lay off 14 employees at a Westmoreland County facility in May.

The manufacturer told the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry in a WARN notice late last month that it would cut the jobs and eliminate the third shift at its 174 Tech Center Drive location in Mount Pleasant. It includes nine warehouse operators, two IC coordinators, one analyst, one group lead and one distribution manager, according to the WARN notice.

The layoffs are effective May 23.

Philips didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about what jobs and operations would be left at its Philips Respironics facility in Mount Pleasant.

