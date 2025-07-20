Pickup truck pulled from Monongahela River in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A pickup truck was pulled from the Monongahela River in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to South 18th Street in South Side Flats at around 6:30 p.m.

The truck got pulled into the water while trying to pull a boat out of the water.

The people inside the truck managed to get out before the truck was fully submerged, a Pittsburgh Police public information officer said.

No injuries were reported.

