Pin trading becomes an unofficial sport surrounding Milan Cortina Winter Olympics

By Madeline Hiteshue, University of North Carolina for WPXI.com
Milan Cortina Olympics Daily Life A woman shows a pin she is looking to trade at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)
While athletes compete on the ice and in the snow, the unofficial sport of the Olympic Games is pin trading. The official sponsor of the Olympic Games is Coca-Cola, so what happens when you pair the iconic tradition with the iconic brand? Real magic.

Tucked away in the heart of Cortina lies a small restaurant that carries an integral part of the Olympic Games. At Bar Dolomiti, when you purchase a bottle of Coca-Cola, you get a limited edition mystery pin pack.

These limited-edition enamel pins are shaped like postage stamps, each highlighting a different Olympic Games location: Anterselva, Bormio, Cortina, Livigno, Milano and Predazzo. The pins also showcase some key components of the locations, such as mountains, trams, the biathlon, and of course, the signature Coca-Cola bottle.

Olympic pins

The mystery component and the pins’ exclusivity continue to bring back customers as they aim to collect them all. The pins are available at only a few locations, making them highly sought after.

So, not only is this great for business, but it’s also a great marketing technique. Coca-Cola was strategic with its audience and knew what would appeal to the masses at the Olympic Games.

Last summer, Coca-Cola came to Cortina looking for a place to set up its sponsorship.

“They decided this was the right place for the pins, and we work a lot thanks to Coca-Cola and these pins,” said one of Dolomiti’s employees.

Coca-Cola’s sponsorship has helped Dolomiti’s business, bringing in eager pin collectors.

Dolomiti has the Games streaming on a TV at all times, so it’s a great place to settle down, grab a Coke, and watch the Games. While people continue to trade pins from around the world, even with language barriers, Coca-Cola is universal to all.

