Pin trading becomes an unofficial sport surrounding Milan Cortina Winter Olympics

While athletes compete on the ice and in the snow, the unofficial sport of the Olympic Games is pin trading. The official sponsor of the Olympic Games is Coca-Cola, so what happens when you pair the iconic tradition with the iconic brand? Real magic.

Tucked away in the heart of Cortina lies a small restaurant that carries an integral part of the Olympic Games. At Bar Dolomiti, when you purchase a bottle of Coca-Cola, you get a limited edition mystery pin pack.

These limited-edition enamel pins are shaped like postage stamps, each highlighting a different Olympic Games location: Anterselva, Bormio, Cortina, Livigno, Milano and Predazzo. The pins also showcase some key components of the locations, such as mountains, trams, the biathlon, and of course, the signature Coca-Cola bottle.

Olympic pins

The mystery component and the pins’ exclusivity continue to bring back customers as they aim to collect them all. The pins are available at only a few locations, making them highly sought after.

So, not only is this great for business, but it’s also a great marketing technique. Coca-Cola was strategic with its audience and knew what would appeal to the masses at the Olympic Games.

Last summer, Coca-Cola came to Cortina looking for a place to set up its sponsorship.

“They decided this was the right place for the pins, and we work a lot thanks to Coca-Cola and these pins,” said one of Dolomiti’s employees.

Coca-Cola’s sponsorship has helped Dolomiti’s business, bringing in eager pin collectors.

Dolomiti has the Games streaming on a TV at all times, so it’s a great place to settle down, grab a Coke, and watch the Games. While people continue to trade pins from around the world, even with language barriers, Coca-Cola is universal to all.

