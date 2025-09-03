Pirates add longtime broadcaster Lanny Frattare to Media Wall of Fame

PITTSBURGH — Beloved and longtime announcer Lanny Frattare has been inducted into the Pittsburgh Pirates’ “Media Wall of Fame,” honoring his 33 years as a broadcaster for the team.

Frattare’s tenure with the Pirates began in 1976, making him the longest-serving play-by-play announcer in the team’s history, second only to Steve Blass among all Pirates broadcasters.

“In the proud history of the franchise, nobody has described the action of Pirates baseball longer than Lanny Frattare,” said Pirates Chairman Bob Nutting.

Frattare’s contributions extend beyond the broadcast booth, as he has been actively involved in the Pittsburgh community through numerous appearances. Since 2009, Frattare has been an assistant professor in communications at Waynesburg University, where he also serves as the faculty adviser for the university radio station, WCYJ-FM.

He initiated the Sports Announcing Camp at Waynesburg University in 2010, providing broadcasting instruction to high school students. Frattare continues to engage with sports broadcasting as the play-by-play announcer for the PONY League World Series and the TV voice for West Virginia Mountaineers baseball. He will host the 40th annual Family Links Charity Golf Classic at Chartiers Country Club on Sept. 8, having raised over $4 million for Familylinks since its inception.

The Pirates’ “Media Wall of Fame” is located in the Press Box at PNC Park and was established in 1989 to honor those who have covered the team across various media. The initial inductees in 1989 included notable figures such as Bob Prince, the “Voice of the Pirates,” and Rosey Rowswell, the team’s first radio broadcaster. Recent inductees to the “Media Wall of Fame” in 2018 were Stan Savran and Bob Smizik, both respected figures in Pittsburgh sports media.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group