Pirates announce 2024 bobblehead lineup

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates unveiled the club’s lineup of bobbleheads for the 2024 season.

The season’s first bobblehead giveaway will take place on May 5, on Star Wars night, featuring a one-of-a-kind Jedi Keller bobblehead. The first 20,000 fans will have the opportunity to take home this exclusive bobblehead, featuring a Jedi-inspired version of pitcher Mitch Keller.

On May 25, the first 20,000 fans in attendance will have the opportunity to snag a bobblehead honoring the legendary Dave Parker, known as “The Cobra.”

Pirates fans can continue adding to their Andrew McCutchen bobblehead collection on June 22. The first 20,000 fans will have a chance at the latest version, which features the player tipping his cap to the Pittsburgh faithful, donning the City Connect uniforms released last season.

Returning for the third consecutive season is Yinzerpalooza, as the Pirates take on the Phillies from July 19-21. The weekend will be highlighted with a bobblehead giveaway on July 20, featuring a beloved Pittsburgh figure set to be announced.

Visit pirates.com/promotions for a full list of games and promotional dates.

