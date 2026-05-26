Malkin signs one-year deal with Penguins

PITTSBURGH — Veteran Penguins center Evgeni Malkin is returning to the team.

The team confirmed in an email to season ticketholders on Tuesday that Malkin is coming back on a one-year contract extension worth $5.5 million.

Immediately upon the Penguins’ loss to the Philadelphia Flyers in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Maklin made it known he wanted to return to the team. Still, he kept the door open to playing with another team if a deal never came to fruition in Pittsburgh.

Malkin’s teammates made it clear they wanted him back, too. So did many Penguins fans, who wrote messages to Geno during the team’s annual paint the ice event.

The Penguins shared a video of Malkin signing his contract, where he says, “Best city, best fans, I stay one more year...Best day in my life.”

On his own X account, Malkin expressed his gratitude to stay with the only NHL team he’s ever played with.

Today i agreed on new deal with Pens. I am so happy to stay here, in my favourite hockeytown! Thanks to you fans! — Evgeni Malkin (@emalkin71geno) June 13, 2013

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