Pirates blanked again by Cubs 4-0, skid reaches 8

By John Perrotto - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Cubs Pirates Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Johan Oviedo winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates not only can’t win a game, but they can’t even score a run.

The Pirates lost to the Cubs 4-0 on Tuesday night at PNC Park, the second straight night they were shut out by Chicago. The Pirates (34-38) saw their losing streak reach eight games with five of the defeats coming against the Cubs.

The Pirates have gone 24 innings since last scoring a run Sunday at Milwaukee.

