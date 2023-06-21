Pirates blanked again by Cubs 4-0, skid reaches 8

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates not only can’t win a game, but they can’t even score a run.

The Pirates lost to the Cubs 4-0 on Tuesday night at PNC Park, the second straight night they were shut out by Chicago. The Pirates (34-38) saw their losing streak reach eight games with five of the defeats coming against the Cubs.

The Pirates have gone 24 innings since last scoring a run Sunday at Milwaukee.

