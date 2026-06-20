Pirates blow huge chance in 9th, fall to Rockies

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pirates had the bases loaded with nobody out in the top of the ninth but came up empty and were defeated 4-3 by the Rockies at Coors Field on Friday night.

Scoring Plays

Bottom 3rd, 1-0 COL: With two outs, Willi Castro hit an RBI double to right off Bubba Chandler to give the Rockies (29-47) an early lead.

Bottom 4th, 2-0 COL: TJ Rumfield ambushed Chandler’s first pitch of the inning with a 427-foot solo home run to right field.

Top 8th, 3-2: The Pirates (38-38) finally found the scoreboard against Kyle Freeland when Esmerlyn Valdez and Jared Triolo hit back-to-back doubles with one out. Pinch-hitter Bryan Reynolds followed with an RBI single off reliever Jaden Hill. Later in the inning, Nick Gonzales hit an RBI triple off the right field wall to give Pittsburgh its first lead of the game.

Bottom 8th,4-3 COL: Pinch-hitter Braxton Fulford delivered a two-out double to left-center, the third of three straight hits with two outs against Mason Montgomery (2-2).

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