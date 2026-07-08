Pirates’ Braxton Ashcraft named to All-Star team; replacement for Skenes

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Pirates right-handed starter Braxton Ashcraft has been named to the National League All-Star team as one of three replacements announced by Major League Baseball.

Ashcraft, along with Phillies left-hander Jesús Luzardo and Cardinals right-hander Riley O’Brien, will take the places of Pirates reigning Cy Young winner Paul Skenes, Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski and Marlins righty Max Meyer.

Ashcraft is in his first full season in the big leagues after making his debut with the Pirates last season. In 18 starts this year, the 26-year-old is 9-3 with a 3.24 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 108.1 innings. Ashcraft ranks 11th in the National League in ERA, fourth in innings and strikeouts and eighth with a 1.10 WHIP.

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