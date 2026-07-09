Pirates can’t power past Braves after Keller’s short outing

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pirates hit three home runs but were unable to overcome Mitch Keller’s early struggles and were defeated 10-5 by the Braves in Thursday’s rubber match at PNC Park.

Scoring Plays

Top 1st, 1-0 ATL: With two outs, Matt Olson clobbered a solo home run over the right field stands against Mitch Keller (6-7) to give the Braves (54-38) the lead.

Top 3rd, 3-0 ATL: Ozzie Albies plated Michael Harris II with a double off the right field wall and scored on a two-out single from Mauricio Dubón.

Bottom 3rd, 3-2 ATL: Bryan Reynolds and Esmerlyn Valdez hit back-to-back home runs off Bryce Elder to get the Pirates (47-47) on the board.

Top 4th, 6-2 ATL: The Braves immediately got the two runs back when Jim Jarvis hit a two-run shot to right field off Cam Sanders for his first-career home run. Later in the inning, Drake Baldwin singled home another run.

Bottom 4th, 6-4 ATL: After Jared Triolo reached on catcher’s interference, Jake Mangum hit a 405-foot home run to right field to bring the Pirates within two.

Bottom 6th, 6-5 ATL: The Pirates got within one on a Mangum RBI double to right field off JR Ritchie.

Top 9th, 10-5 ATL: With two outs in the inning, Mike Yastrzemski hit a grand slam off Dennis Santana to put the game out of reach.

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