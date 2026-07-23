Pirates Draft Signings: 51st overall pick Chris Rembert

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Chris Rembert becomes the highest draft pick in the Pirates’ 2026 class to sign so far. The Auburn University product was selected by Pittsburgh with the 51st pick in the second round — the Pirates were given the pick in this year’s draft after failing to sign 50th pick Angel Cervantes in 2025.

Rembert was considered a top-50 prospect by both MLB Pipeline (47th) and Baseball America (49th). The 21-year-old was an All-SEC first-team selection after slashing .343/.399/.459 with 13 doubles, one triple, four home runs, 46 RBIs and 12 steals in 58 games for the Tigers this past season.

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