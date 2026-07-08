11 Cares Pack the Bus Event July 24th at Giant Eagle Locations

Back-to-school time will be here before long, and that means 11 Cares and our partners will be hosting our annual 11 Cares Pack the Bus event with The Education Partnership.

This year’s summer school tools drive will take place on Friday, July 24th, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pittsburgh-area Giant Eagle locations.

Participating Giant Eagle locations:

Donaldson’s Crossroads Giant Eagle: 4007 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 1531

Monroeville: 4010 Monroeville Blvd., Monroeville, PA 15146

Robinson Market District: 100 Settlers Ridge Center Dr., Pittsburgh, PA

Shaler Giant Eagle: 1671 Butler Plank Rd., Glenshaw, PA 15116

South Hills Market District: 7000 Oxford Dr., Bethel Park, PA 15102

Most needed supplies include pencils, notebooks, markers (10-pack), crayons (24-pack) and scissors. Other high-need items include colored pencils, construction paper, sketch pads and folders.

Thanks for considering helping Pittsburgh-area students and schools.

11 Cares is sponsored by Clearview Federal Credit Union, Duquesne Light Company, Edgar Snyder & Associates and Highmark Wholecare.

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