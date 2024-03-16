Pirates drop Yankees 6-2 in balanced performance

Bradenton, Fl. — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the New York Yankees 6-2 on Friday, powered to victory with strong performances from their young pitchers—and the now-customary barrage of homers that has defined their spring training campaign.

Pirates infielder Jack Brannigan enjoyed his best game of the spring, going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI single.

2019 first-round pick Quinn Priester got the ball to start and went 4.2 innings, striking out five batters and allowing one run, a homer from Gleybar Torres that tied the game 1-1.

