Pirates’ Endy Rodriguez will miss entire 2024 season after suffering injury

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates announced Endy Rodriguez will miss the entire 2024 season after suffering an injury during a Winter Ball game in the Dominican Republic.

Rodriguez was hurt while swinging during an at-bat on Nov. 13, the Pirates said.

He had reconstructive surgery on his UCL and his flexor tendon was repaired on Tuesday.

Rodriguez will miss the entire 2024 season and is expected to return to baseball activity in 10 to 12 months.

