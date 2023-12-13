Local

Pirates’ Endy Rodriguez will miss entire 2024 season after suffering injury

Endy Rodriguez PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Endy Rodriguez #25 of the Pittsburgh Pirates runs to first during the fourth inning of the game against the Miami Marlins at PNC Park on September 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images) (Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates announced Endy Rodriguez will miss the entire 2024 season after suffering an injury during a Winter Ball game in the Dominican Republic.

Rodriguez was hurt while swinging during an at-bat on Nov. 13, the Pirates said.

He had reconstructive surgery on his UCL and his flexor tendon was repaired on Tuesday.

Rodriguez will miss the entire 2024 season and is expected to return to baseball activity in 10 to 12 months.

