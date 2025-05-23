Pirates finally score 5; fall to Brewers

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The good news: The Pittsburgh Pirates avoided making history. After matching the MLB record by scoring four runs or fewer in 26 straight games, they finally scored five runs to avoid setting the record.

The bad news: They lost 8-5 to the Brewers at PNC Park on Thursday night.

Christian Yelich hit an opposite-field three-run home run in the top of the first inning against Mike Burrows (0-1), who was making his first start of the season.

The Pirates (17-38) had the bases loaded with nobody out in the bottom of the first but only managed one run on a Joey Bart double play ball.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group