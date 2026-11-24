PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates⁠ named Steve Kelley as EVP of commercial operations after a three-year tenure at the Pittsburgh Penguins⁠.

Kelley will be in charge of corporate partnerships, marketing, ticket sales and premium sales for the Pirates. He had been SVP of partnerships at the Penguins beginning in 2024 and the year before that had started with the team as VP of partnership marketing. That included commercial strategy, events and hospitality and corporate partnerships as well as enterprise leadership with the Penguins⁠.

Kelley’s focus will be on “growing our business and strengthening relationships with our fans and partners,” the Pirates said in the announcement Monday.

Kelley has 14 years of front-office experience in professional sports.

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