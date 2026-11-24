WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — At least one person was injured in a shooting in Westmoreland County.

Channel 11’s Amy Hudak is LIVE at the scene with brand-new information from the police chief. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. for what she’s just learned.

Emergency dispatchers said crews were called to the 1500 block of Woodmont Avenue near the Arnold and New Kensington border at 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

A vehicle with front-end damage sits in the middle of the intersection of Woodmont Avenue and McCandless Street and is surrounded by police tape.

Police are also investigating a nearby alleyway.

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