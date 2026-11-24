A Peters Township woman is accused of supplying her child with marijuana.

Police say Angela Brobeck admitted to driving to Michigan, buying marijuana and THC products, then bringing them back for her 17-year-old son. This reportedly went on for two years.

Investigators say she believed the marijuana helped her son manage his symptoms related to autism.

Brobeck faces multiple charges, including possession with intent to deliver and child endangerment.

The teen’s father, Jason, is also facing charges because police say he knew the THC products were being given to the boy and allowed marijuana, vape pens and gummies to be stored in the home.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group