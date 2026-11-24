The quiet parcel of land in Derry Township’s Pizza Barn Road has long been known as a turkey farm. Homes at the top of the hill, sitting on land that was once part of the farm, have sweeping views of the valley below. Homeowners there have mostly lived without issue for decades, far removed from the bustle of industrial Pittsburgh an hour to the west.

None of the neighbors knew that behind the scenes, the turkey farm was for sale – never mind that it was being shopped around as a potential data center development site.

“The ideal location,” a listing for the property said.

Property owners across Western Pennsylvania are decrying that they’re not finding out about the controversial plans for the properties in their backyards, even as some groups are cheering data centers’ imminent construction.

You can watch 11 Investigates’ special: The Data Center Next Door, on WPXI at 5:45 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group