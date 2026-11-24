PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh firefighter will be charged with DUI, sources tell 11 Investigates.

11 Investigates has learned the firefighter was involved in a minor rear-end collision that happened at the intersection of Crane Avenue and Banksville Road on Sunday at around 12:30 p.m.

The firefighter was not listed on active duty with the fire bureau when the crash happened.

It’s unclear why or how long he has been inactive with the bureau.

11 Investigates is told that he will be charged with general impairment.

Channel 11 will share more details about the firefighter as court documents are updated and more information is shared.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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