Pirates, Joey Bart Walk Off Braves 4-3 to Claim Series

The Pittsburgh Pirates walked off the Atlanta Braves 4-3 on Sunday, May 11, taking the game and the series with a bases-loaded fielder’s choice from Joey Bart.

The ball didn’t leave the infield: shortstop Nick Allen got his glove on it and released a throw, but Adam Frazier trotted home with room to spare. Pirates’ starter Carmen Mlodzinski pitched 5.2 scoreless innings, but the bullpen ran into trouble late.

Pittsburgh scored three runs in the fifth inning as Braves’ starter Chris Sale ran into trouble his third time through the order. Jared Triolo and Ke’Bryan Hayes singled to begin the rally, moving into scoring position on a double steal. Triolo scored on a passed ball, then Hayes came home thanks to an Andrew McCutchen sacrifice fly. Joey Bart poked a single the other way to make it 3-0.

