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Pirates keep momentum with stellar Jones start, Gonzalez’s instant impact

By Griffin Floyd, PGHBaseballNOW
Pirates keep momentum with stellar Jones start, Gonzalez’s instant impact Pirates Guardians Baseball (Sue Ogrocki)
By Griffin Floyd, PGHBaseballNOW

CLEVELAND — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pirates (51-47) won their fourth game in a row on Saturday, July 18, maintaining their momentum through the All-Star Break and a smoke-induced postponement with a 7-1 win. Jared Jones pitched lights out, shiny new trade acquisition Jacob Gonzales homered, and rookie Esmerlyn Valdez continued his historic hot streak in the first leg of a doubleheader.

Scoring Plays

Top 2nd, 2-0 PIT: Pirates trade acquisition Jacob Gonzalez hit a two-run homer in his second at-bat with the team, smoking the ball 428 feet to right.

Bottom 3rd, 2-1 PIT: Cleveland got one back in the bottom of the third on a two-out triple from Travis Bazzana; Jared Jones managed to limit the damage to one run.

Top 6th, 5-1 PIT: Pittsburgh’s punishing swings continued in the sixth inning with home runs from star rookie Esmerlyn Valdez and the Pirates’ other Gonzales, Nick.

Top 8th, 7-1 PIT: Brandon Lowe singled and Bryan Reynolds doubled to begin the inning, each advancing 90 feet on a wild pitch that plated Lowe. Ryan O’Hearn lofted a sacrifice fly to right to make it 7-1.

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