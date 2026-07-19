PA Turnpike, state police conduct joint toll enforcement initiative

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission and Pennsylvania State Police conducted a joint toll enforcement initiative in April, leading to more than 200 traffic stops.

This collaboration aimed to hold toll evaders accountable and enforce compliance on Pennsylvania roadways, the turnpike commission said.

During the April initiative, enforcement teams recorded a single day with 23 stops, collecting more than $48,000 in unpaid tolls from those drivers. This record-setting day also presented the opportunity to collect over $130,000 in additional past-due balances. Across all stops, more than 90% of drivers took action to pay outstanding balances or comply with regulations.

Drivers face registration suspension if they accumulate $250 in unpaid tolls and fees or four unpaid Toll By Plate invoices. Since 2018, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has issued more than 200,000 “Eligible for Suspension” letters to vehicle owners registered in Pennsylvania. Of those, more than 67,000 vehicles remain under active suspension.

“As we refine and enhance future enforcement efforts, drivers who continue to ignore invoices will face consequences,” said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “While the majority of our 550,000 daily customers follow the law and pay their tolls on time, we will continue to target evaders and make measurable progress on claiming what we’re owed.”

The PA Turnpike also announced last fall it is working with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General to pursue civil action against individual violators who owe more than $12,000.

Chief Craig Shuey Operating Officer for the PA Turnpike, emphasized the importance of teamwork.

“The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission uses all tools available to enhance toll collections, with the understanding that meaningful results are often achieved through strong collaboration with law enforcement agencies,” Shuey said. “We appreciate our partnership with the Pennsylvania State Police and are grateful for their willingness to prioritize this operation.”

The PA Turnpike operates as a limited access toll road and does not receive tax dollars for its operations. Instead, travelers who use the roadway finance maintenance, construction and other operating costs. The commission reports successfully collecting 92-94% of transactions, which aligns with national industry standards.

Driving with a suspended registration constitutes a serious traffic violation. This can lead to significant fines, a driver’s license suspension and the immediate impoundment of a vehicle.

Drivers can avoid these issues by paying their bills on time via E-ZPass or Toll By Plate. E-ZPass is the most cost-effective way to travel on the PA Turnpike, saving up to 50% on tolls. Drivers without E-ZPass have their license plates captured and an invoice is issued to the registered owner within 30 days of travel.

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