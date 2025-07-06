Pirates’ lethargic offense stifled again in second straight shutout

SEATTLE — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pirates suffered a 1-0 road loss to the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, July 5, picking up just two hits (three baserunners) and never advancing past first base.

Pittsburgh (38-52) starter Mike Burrows pitched five scoreless innings, fanning six batters and working through traffic for much of his time on the mound, but reliever Caleb Ferguson gave up a run after allowing two doubles. The Mariners didn’t need any more offense against the Pirates’ lethargic bats, who haven’t plated a run over their last 19 innings of play.

Two Spencer Horwitz singles were all that saved Pittsburgh from a no-hitter. Mariners starter Luis Castillo carried a perfect game through the first three innings and went seven in total, striking out eight on an efficient 99 pitches.

