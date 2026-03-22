Pirates make decision on Konnor Griffin

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have answered the biggest question at spring training — Konnor Griffin has been reassigned to minor-league camp and will not make the club’s Opening Day roster.

Griffin had been competing to start at shortstop when the Pirates break camp and head to New York for Opening Day against the Mets next week. Had Griffin made the initial roster, he would have become the first teenager to make his MLB debut on Opening Day since Ken Griffey Jr. in 1989.

The 19-year-old Griffin appeared in 16 games during the spring and hit .171 (7 for 41). He led the team with four home runs and was tied for the team lead with nine RBI

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