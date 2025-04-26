Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham suspended one game

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham has been suspended one game and fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Baseball for an inappropriate action towards Los Angeles Angels fans in Wednesday night’s game. He will appeal the suspension.

Pham made an obscene gesture that was caught on the Angels’ broadcast in the fifth inning. It came after a fan made contact with the Pirates’ left fielder while he went to retrieve a ball in the corner by the outfield wall.

Pham has played 23 games for the Pirates this season and carries a .184/.267/.224 batting line with three doubles, six RBIs and three stolen bases. In 22 games as a left fielder, Pham has been responsible for six defensive runs saved.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group