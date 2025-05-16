Pirates Preview: Battle of the Keystone State starts Friday

PHILADELPHIA — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.
The Pittsburgh Pirates were off on Thursday but salvaged their series with the New York Mets on Wednesday night with a 4-0 win.
Matt Gorski and Jared Triolo each hit two-run home runs while five pitchers combined to shutout New York.
The road trip continues for the Pirates (15-29) who are in Philadelphia for the start of a three-game series with the Phillies (25-18) on Friday night.
LHP Andrew Heaney (2-3, 3.15 ERA) will start for the Pirates.
Heaney had a nice bounce-back outing in his last start on Saturday when he held the Braves to two runs in 6.0 innings pitched.
LHP Ranger Suárez (1-0, 5.91 ERA) will start for the Phillies.
