Pirates Preview: Bucs start road trip in Milwaukee

The Pittsburgh Pirates lost 5-4 to the Chicago Cubs in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon in the rubber match at PNC Park.

Oneil Cruz and Connor Joe both homered for the Pirates (18-23) but they came up short in the extra frame.

After a lengthy homestand, the Pirates will be on the road for seven games starting with the division leader Milwaukee Brewers (24-16) on Monday night.

