Pirates Preview: Offense needs a breakout game against Megill

By Cody Potanko, Sports Now Group

Pittsburgh Pirates Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Roansy Contreras (59) wipes his face as he waits for manager Derek Shelton to pull him during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

The Pittsburgh Pirates (32-29) had a major lapse against the Oakland Athletics and dropped two out of three games to the worst team in baseball. The Pirates will try and turn things around as they face the New York Mets (30-32) in a three-game set.

In their most recent game, Roansy Contreras couldn’t make it out of the first inning, and the Athletics put up a nine spot against the Pirates in a 9-5 victory.

Rodolfo Castro tried to will the Pirates back with a three-RBI game but to no avail.

The first pitch at PNC Park is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

