Pirates Preview: Offense needs a breakout game against Megill

The Pittsburgh Pirates (32-29) had a major lapse against the Oakland Athletics and dropped two out of three games to the worst team in baseball. The Pirates will try and turn things around as they face the New York Mets (30-32) in a three-game set.

In their most recent game, Roansy Contreras couldn’t make it out of the first inning, and the Athletics put up a nine spot against the Pirates in a 9-5 victory.

Rodolfo Castro tried to will the Pirates back with a three-RBI game but to no avail.

The first pitch at PNC Park is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

