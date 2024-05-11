Local

Pirates Preview: The Paul Skenes Era Begins

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Paul Skenes Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes meets with reporters before a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh, Friday, May 10, 2024. Skenes will make his Major League debut Saturday against the Cubs. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates fell 7-2 in the opening game of their weekend series with the Chicago Cubs on Friday night.

Jared Jones delivered another quality start and the newly-recalled Nick Gonzales provided some early offense but it was overall another bad night at the plate for the offense.

The Pirates (17-22) will look to even their series with the Cubs (23-16) as top pitching prospect Paul Skenes makes his much-anticipated MLB debut.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

