Pirates Preview: The Paul Skenes Era Begins

The Pittsburgh Pirates fell 7-2 in the opening game of their weekend series with the Chicago Cubs on Friday night.

Jared Jones delivered another quality start and the newly-recalled Nick Gonzales provided some early offense but it was overall another bad night at the plate for the offense.

The Pirates (17-22) will look to even their series with the Cubs (23-16) as top pitching prospect Paul Skenes makes his much-anticipated MLB debut.

