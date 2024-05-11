Pirates Preview: The Paul Skenes Era Begins

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.
The Pittsburgh Pirates fell 7-2 in the opening game of their weekend series with the Chicago Cubs on Friday night.
Jared Jones delivered another quality start and the newly-recalled Nick Gonzales provided some early offense but it was overall another bad night at the plate for the offense.
The Pirates (17-22) will look to even their series with the Cubs (23-16) as top pitching prospect Paul Skenes makes his much-anticipated MLB debut.
