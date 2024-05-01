Pirates Preview: Quinn Priester will look to replicate last outing

OAKLAND, Ca. — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Connor Joe homered as part of a two-hit night, but it was another frustrating performance for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their 5-2 loss to the Oakland A’s on Tuesday night.

Outside of Joe, the rest of the Pirates’ lineup combined for three hits and Mitch Keller was a bit rocky again and fell to 2-3 on the season.

The Pirates (14-17) will try and salvage the series against the A’s (14-17) and head back to Pittsburgh with a win.

