Pirates preview: Taking winning streak to D.C.

By Danny Demilio, Pittsburgh Baseball Now

Pittsburgh Pirates v Miami Marlins MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 31: Oneil Cruz #15 of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Miami Marlins during the tenth inning at loanDepot park on March 31, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images) (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates (4-0) erased an early five-run deficit to defeat the Miami Marlins (0-4) in 10 innings on Easter Sunday to complete the four-game sweep to start the season.

Rowdy Tellez connected on his first home run with the Pirates to give them the lead in the seventh inning. After the Marlins tied the game in the bottom of the ninth, the Pirates scored twice in the extra frame and beat Miami 9-7.

Now the Pirates will bring their four-game winning streak to Washington D.C. for a three-game series with the Nationals beginning on Monday for the Nats’ home opener.

