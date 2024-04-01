Pirates preview: Taking winning streak to D.C.

This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates (4-0) erased an early five-run deficit to defeat the Miami Marlins (0-4) in 10 innings on Easter Sunday to complete the four-game sweep to start the season.

Rowdy Tellez connected on his first home run with the Pirates to give them the lead in the seventh inning. After the Marlins tied the game in the bottom of the ninth, the Pirates scored twice in the extra frame and beat Miami 9-7.

Now the Pirates will bring their four-game winning streak to Washington D.C. for a three-game series with the Nationals beginning on Monday for the Nats’ home opener.

