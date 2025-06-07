Pirates Preview: What Will Bucs Do as Encore to Walk-Off Win?

This article originally appeared onPGHBaseballNOW.com.

Nick Gonzales delivered a walk-off sacrifice fly for the Pittsburgh Pirates for a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.

The Pirates trailed three different times in the game but continued to claw their way back, thanks largely to home runs from Bryan Reynolds and Henry Davis, and an excellent performance from the bullpen.

The Pirates (24-40) will look to earn a series win against the Phillies (37-26) in the battle of the Keystone State on Saturday.

