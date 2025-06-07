Local

Pirates Preview: What Will Bucs Do as Encore to Walk-Off Win?

By Danny Demilio
Phillies Pirates Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates' Nick Gonzales, right, celebrates with Henry Davis (32), and Isiah Kiner-Falefa (7) after hitting a walk-off sacrifice fly ball off Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jordan Romano, driving in the game-winning run during the bottom of the ninth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, June 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Nick Gonzales delivered a walk-off sacrifice fly for the Pittsburgh Pirates for a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.        

The Pirates trailed three different times in the game but continued to claw their way back, thanks largely to home runs from Bryan Reynolds and Henry Davis, and an excellent performance from the bullpen.    

The Pirates (24-40) will look to earn a series win against the Phillies (37-26) in the battle of the Keystone State on Saturday.  

