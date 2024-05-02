Local

Pirates prospect Owen Kellington undergoes Tommy John surgery

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pirates The Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals play a baseball game at sunset in Pittsburgh, Friday, April 30, 2021.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitching prospect Owen Kellington underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday morning, he announced on his Instagram account.

The operation was performed by Dr. Keith Meister, who recently performed knee surgery on Pirates catcher Jason Delay.

Kellington was selected by the Pirates in the fourth round of the 2021 draft out of high school in Vermont.

