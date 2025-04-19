Pirates roster moves: David Bednar returns from stint in minors

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are recalling reliever David Bednar after a short stint with Triple-A Indianapolis.

Bednar was optioned on Apr. 1 after a poor start to the season. While with Indianapolis, Bednar threw 5.0 scoreless innings on one hit with seven strikeouts in five appearances.

The right-hander took the loss in two out of his three outings to start the year with Pittsburgh and allowed three runs on four hits despite recording only three outs.

Bednar’s struggles to open the 2025 season came on the heels of a disappointing 2024 campaign. In 62 relief appearances last season, Bednar went 3-8 with a 5.77 ERA before eventually losing his closer spot after blowing seven of his 30 save opportunities.

