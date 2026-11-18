PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe has been awarded the National League Silver Slugger. It’s the first career Silver Slugger for Lowe, who bested fellow finalist Brice Turang of the Milwaukee Brewers.

In his first season with the Pirates, Lowe slashed .260/.331/.493 with 29 doubles, one triple, 35 home runs and 96 RBI in a career-high 150 games. The 32-year-old led MLB second basemen in home runs, slugging percentage and OPS.

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe has been awarded the National League Silver Slugger. It’s the first career Silver Slugger for Lowe, who bested fellow finalist Brice Turang of the Milwaukee Brewers.

In his first season with the Pirates, Lowe slashed .260/.331/.493 with 29 doubles, one triple, 35 home runs and 96 RBI in a career-high 150 games. The 32-year-old led MLB second basemen in home runs, slugging percentage and OPS.

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