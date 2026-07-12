Pirates select LSU outfielder with 5th overall pick

PITTSBURGH — Between a double header and the 2026 First-Year Player Draft, the Pittsburgh Pirates were busy on Saturday.

The Bucs came out on top in both games against the Brewers. When it came to the draft in Philadelphia, the team had the 5th overall pick, and they went back to an increasingly familiar place with their selection: LSU.

The Pirates picked outfielder Derek Curiel.

Derek is an exciting addition to our organization and someone who we believe has the talent, character and work ethic to make a meaningful impact,” Kevan Graves said in a statement for the Pirates. “He is a well-rounded, athletic player with an advanced approach at the plate, exceptional bat-to-ball skills and the ability to impact the game in all facets.”

He was listed as the 12th prospect, so some experts feel like this could be a reach.

But he’s had success at LSU, leading the team in hitting as a freshman and being named to the College World Series All-Tournament Team.

At 21-years-old, he patterns himself after an interesting choice for a player.

“Just kind of a gritty mentality,” Curiel said about himself after being drafted. “I like to get dirty. I like to dive headfirst. I like to make diving plays... score runs on offense and save runs on defense... I’m just trying to do whatever it takes to help the team win.”

The Pirates had five total picks on Saturday. In all, the team nabbed two outfielders, a shortstop, a second baseman and a pitcher.

The draft continues on Sunday.

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