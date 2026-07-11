Man walks into hospital after being shot in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. — A man showed up at a hospital after he was shot in Duquesne, police say.

The Allegheny County Police Department says the man walked into a hospital, shot in the leg, after 7:30 a.m. Saturday. He’s in stable condition.

He told investigators the incident happened in Duquesne, and he didn’t know who shot him. Law enforcement sources tell Channel 11 the shooting took place outside a speakeasy.

The law enforcement source also tells Channel 11 that the victim was wanted by the U.S. Marshals on a fugitive warrant.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

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