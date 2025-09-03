Pirates strike early vs. future Hall of Famer, Fend off comeback attempt to down Dodgers

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates scored four times off Clayton Kershaw in the first inning and went toe-to-toe with the Los Angeles Dodgers, ultimately coming out on top 9-7 at PNC Park on Tuesday night.

Tommy Pham doubled home a pair, Andrew McCutchen recorded an RBI single on a liner off the glove of Kershaw and Alexander Canario capped off the big inning with a sac fly.

The Dodgers (78-60) scored a run off Carmen Mlodzinski in the second inning before Bubba Chandler relieved the Pirates’ starter.

Chandler (2-0) allowed three runs in four innings, one of which came on a Shohei Ohtani home run to right field in the third that registered an exit velocity of 120 mph.

Henry Davis broke a 4-4 tie in the sixth with an RBI single to right. Two batters later, Jared Triolo doubled home a pair to extend the Pirates’ lead to 7-4.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group