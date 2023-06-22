Local

Pirates two-hit in 8-3 loss to Cubs; losing streak hits 9

By Griffin Floyd - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Tucupita Marcano Pittsburgh Pirates' Tucupita Marcano (30) steps around Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. after they collided on a fielding error by first baseman Trey Mancini during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The Pirates scored two runs on the error. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates lost their ninth consecutive game Wednesday, falling 6-3 behind a vintage performance from Cubs’ starter Kyle Hendricks. Pittsburgh native Ian Happ hit two doubles and plated a pair of runs, helping to complete the sweep, while the Pirates managed just two hits.

First baseman Connor Joe led off the second with a full-count walk. Left fielder Josh Palacios roped a double to left to score him, opening a 1-0 lead.

Cubs’ shortstop Nico Hoerner tripled in two runs in the third, and right fielder Seiya Suzuki lifted a sacrifice fly to center to make it 3-1.

