Pirates two-hit in 8-3 loss to Cubs; losing streak hits 9

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates lost their ninth consecutive game Wednesday, falling 6-3 behind a vintage performance from Cubs’ starter Kyle Hendricks. Pittsburgh native Ian Happ hit two doubles and plated a pair of runs, helping to complete the sweep, while the Pirates managed just two hits.

First baseman Connor Joe led off the second with a full-count walk. Left fielder Josh Palacios roped a double to left to score him, opening a 1-0 lead.

Cubs’ shortstop Nico Hoerner tripled in two runs in the third, and right fielder Seiya Suzuki lifted a sacrifice fly to center to make it 3-1.

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group