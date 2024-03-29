Pirates use power surge, Triolo’s heroics in comeback win over Marlins on opening day

Local

The Pittsburgh Pirates led baseball in spring training homers, and they made sure the bats still had some juice left in them for opening day.

The Pirates (1-0) belted three home runs and came back to beat the Miami Marlins 6-5 in 12 innings at loanDepot Park on Thursday.

After the two sides traded two scoreless frames to begin extras, it looked like the Pirates would need to hope to see a 13th inning for a chance to win.

However, with two strikes against him, Jared Triolo lofted a base hit into shallow right field off of Declan Cronin (0-1), which allowed automatic runner Ke’Bryan Hayes to score from second base.

